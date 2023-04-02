Previous
Bunny and Me by shywe
47 / 365

Yesterday was the community Easter Egg Hunt. We had over 300 kids which was almost double last year. Bella was once again the bunny. She did great though she said a few kids cried when they got near the bunny.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

