Previous
Next
The Race Is On by shywe
48 / 365

The Race Is On

The 1st Grade and older kids were ready for the Easter Egg Hunt. Behind me was a field of eggs tempting the kids as they waited for the signal to go.

Today also begins the race into Holy Week. Last week I was able to get 3 of 5 sermons written for this week leaving 2 to go. First up for today is to start putting together Easter.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise