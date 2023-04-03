Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
48 / 365
The Race Is On
The 1st Grade and older kids were ready for the Easter Egg Hunt. Behind me was a field of eggs tempting the kids as they waited for the signal to go.
Today also begins the race into Holy Week. Last week I was able to get 3 of 5 sermons written for this week leaving 2 to go. First up for today is to start putting together Easter.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Logan
@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
48
photos
1
followers
0
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st April 2023 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close