Dance Break

Some of the middle school girls paused bowling to dance last Friday. Even though the school went bowling for an hour, I don't think the kids were focused on bowling. They used it as an excuse to socialize and of course dance.



Last night Bella was dancing after her first track meet of the year. She tolerates the running but still set a personal best over last year in the 100 by .4 seconds. In shot-put, she threw over 2 feet farther than last year's personal best. Dance away Bella!