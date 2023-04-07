Previous
Good Friday by shywe
52 / 365

Good Friday

The Gethsemane Watch started last night after worship. From 9pm until Noon today, members keep watch and pray in the sanctuary just as Jesus told the disciples in the Garden. Before I left the building, I took this picture of a couple keeping watch.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Logan

@shywe
