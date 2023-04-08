Previous
Staff Brunch
Staff Brunch

On Good Friday, we have a tradition of having brunch as a staff prior to the services. After we ate, the 4 kids opened their gift bags. They loved the slime and played with that forever.

I brought along the wide angle lens to try something different. I'm still not sold on it since it's not generally the style of photography I shoot. I'm still learning how to use it better.
