Previous
Next
Cool Kid by shywe
56 / 365

Cool Kid

The church was shut down yesterday so that everyone had a chance to rest after Holy Week and Easter. We made a quick trip to Indy to visit family. We spent much of yesterday afternoon outside enjoy the warmth and sun. Bella approved of this.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise