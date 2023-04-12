Sign up
57 / 365
Happy Dog
Monday we spent much of the afternoon on the back patio. The weather was beautiful. Watson loved it since it meant we would throw his ball all afternoon. He's such a happy dog.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Logan
@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
Tags
dog
,
golden retriever
