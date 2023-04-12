Previous
Happy Dog by shywe
57 / 365

Happy Dog

Monday we spent much of the afternoon on the back patio. The weather was beautiful. Watson loved it since it meant we would throw his ball all afternoon. He's such a happy dog.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Logan

