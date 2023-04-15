Previous
Texas Friends by shywe
60 / 365

Texas Friends

When we used to live in Texas, we'd see these lizards almost daily. In Ohio, we never see them. It's good to be back in Texas for the weekend and see our old friends (the lizards and the people).
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Logan

@shywe
