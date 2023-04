Airport Encounter

Yesterday we flew home, Austin to St. Louis to Detroit. During dinner while on the St. Louis layover, we saw Jim walking down the terminal. Jim was in our small group at church when we lived in St. Louis in 2007-10. We haven't seen him in 13 years. He was leaving and we were passing through, but we had a chance to sit for 30 minutes or so. This was definitely one of the highlights of the trip.