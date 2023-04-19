Surgery Anniversary 5.5 Miler

Yesterday was the 4th anniversary of my 5.5 hour surgery to remove the cancerous kidney. Every year, I've ran 5.5 miles to remember the surgery and to give time to reflect on what's taken place in the years since. It's always an emotional run. This year, I had to get up at 4:30 to have time for it, but I won't/can't miss it. 4 years ago I didn't think I'd still be here to run that far.



Today, 4 years ago, I walked the distance of 3 or so rooms down the hall and back. I remember how difficult that was and the pain in the abdomen. I/We have a lot to be thankful for as we go through this diagnosis, surgery and recovery week.