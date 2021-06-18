Previous
Yellow bag
Yellow bag

My friend Sue and I sometimes walk in Emberton park. She wears the yellow bag that she bought when we were both in Rome. The red umbrella is because the lovely warm spell is over. Perhaps we should have posed this shot removing the tissue?!
