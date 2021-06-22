Previous
Orchid time in North Bucks by sianharrison
Orchid time in North Bucks

We have many orchids in the field now - spotted, southern marsh, pyramid and hybrids - but this little bee orchid is my favourite. Only about 25cm tall.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found this 365 project and am hoping to make it a record of my year, starting in June 2121.
