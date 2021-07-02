Sign up
23 / 365
5 ducks and a swan
Walked in Emberton Park with S and M taking photos for this project. So difficult to select just one to represent the day. This is not my fav but it is here because it is the first of mine to have wildlife.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
0
0
Sian
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
23
photos
11
followers
4
following
6% complete
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Taken
1st July 2021 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
duck
,
swan
,
emberton
