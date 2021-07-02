Previous
5 ducks and a swan by sianharrison
23 / 365

5 ducks and a swan

Walked in Emberton Park with S and M taking photos for this project. So difficult to select just one to represent the day. This is not my fav but it is here because it is the first of mine to have wildlife.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
