7 buckets and an old tin bath by sianharrison
29 / 365

7 buckets and an old tin bath

Thatched roofs don’t have gutters and our soakaway has been unable to cope with recent torrential downpours.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Sian

@sianharrison
@sianharrison
