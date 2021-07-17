Previous
Fancy a cuppa? by sianharrison
38 / 365

Fancy a cuppa?

I am drying the camomile from our little ‘lawn’. Last year the west wind spread the seeds resulting in camomile popping up all over the place.
17th July 2021

Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
