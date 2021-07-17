Sign up
38 / 365
Fancy a cuppa?
I am drying the camomile from our little ‘lawn’. Last year the west wind spread the seeds resulting in camomile popping up all over the place.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Sian
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Tags
tea
,
cup
,
camomile
