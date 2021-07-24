Previous
Moon by sianharrison
45 / 365

Moon

This 7m moon is installed in the tree cathedral as part of the Milton Keynes International Festival. It is inbetween 4 giant redwoods which are not in the frame.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Lesley ace
Wow, what an interesting installation, and a great shot.
July 24th, 2021  
