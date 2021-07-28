Previous
Selfie by sianharrison
49 / 365

Selfie

I’m not one for selfies but thought this was fun. Taken on a shiny public bench
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Sue
Very interesting colours..
July 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes I love it!
July 28th, 2021  
