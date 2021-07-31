Previous
Orange: a touch of colour on a grey day by sianharrison
Orange: a touch of colour on a grey day

I couldn’t document this year without including the people who have been delivering our food since the first lockdown.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
