55 / 365
Thank you 365 !
Without this project I would never have noticed this small feather in the mist let alone snapped it and certainly not cropped it to create this weird image.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Sh
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Tags
365
,
feather
Sue
Fascinating shape..well spotted!
August 3rd, 2021
