Thank you 365 !
Thank you 365 !

Without this project I would never have noticed this small feather in the mist let alone snapped it and certainly not cropped it to create this weird image.
sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Sue
Fascinating shape..well spotted!
August 3rd, 2021  
