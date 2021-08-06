Previous
Tree spinach

Chenopodium giganteum Magenta spreen , a novelty which is eaten raw or cooked, it happily sows itself and has popped up here between tomatoes. Self sown camomile and calendula can be seen at the back.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

