Olympics by sianharrison
Olympics

I have watched the olympics on a tv bought during the first lockdown. I particularly enjoyed the execution of this women’s madison and Fiji winning the rugby sevens.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year as I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
