73 / 365
Nuts
The squirrels have started burying nut in the lawn but they have begun with the green hazels so I am picking these red ones.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Sh
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year as I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Tags
hazel
,
nut
