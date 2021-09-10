Previous
Silk buttons by sianharrison
Silk buttons

After spotting this on the ground I looked it up and found the delightful name as well as other information.

The Silk Button Galls are abundant on the underside of the Oak leaves and can reach 3 mm across. This gall holds the agamic generation and looks like a thick, rolled edge disk with a deep central pit and gold hairs, there is no mark on the top of the leaf. It is a single cell gall holding one wasp and can be seen from August to October, until the leaves fall in autumn. The wasp larva will mature in August but remain in the gall on the ground throughout the winter, emerging the following year from February to April.

It is the second gall pic I have posted this month.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

@sianharrison
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow they really look amazing - there seems to be just about every size and shape to galls
September 10th, 2021  
Kim Silcock
Fab find and very informative.
September 10th, 2021  
