Previous
Next
looks like a bad hair day by sianharrison
97 / 365

looks like a bad hair day

The maize for fuel has not yet been harvested so I guess some animal ate and then dragged this onto the road.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year with snaps taken on an old iPhone. I enjoy seeing your pics and thank...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise