Previous
Next
Snow in November / no birds by sianharrison
173 / 365

Snow in November / no birds

It is so unusual to get snow here before Christmas. There were goldfinches on the feeder and jackdaws on the ground but they all flew away when I went out early with my phone to take this !
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year with snaps taken on an old iPhone. I enjoy seeing your pics and thank...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrrrr rrr ! so cold ! no snow here yet but thick ground frost this morning and the fish pond frozen hard !
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise