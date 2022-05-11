Sign up
336 / 365
Lots of clocks
All fluffed up and ready to fly
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
0
Sh
@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
336
photos
25
followers
5
following
92% complete
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Tags
clock
,
dandelion
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my !! so many around this year ! trying to behead before they seed in my garden !!!!!
May 11th, 2022
