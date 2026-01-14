Previous
superbugs by sidpixel
14 / 365

superbugs

No it’s not a microscope slide, it’s an abstract of rain on the window against night lights
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
This is amazing.
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact