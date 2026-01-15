Previous
companions by sidpixel
15 / 365

companions

015/365 a lady exercising her dog(s) on the beach. It's lovely to see the sheer pleasure of freedom the dogs enjoy chasing balls on the beach
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
Photo Details

