companions
015/365 a lady exercising her dog(s) on the beach. It's lovely to see the sheer pleasure of freedom the dogs enjoy chasing balls on the beach
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Sid
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
beach
dogs
