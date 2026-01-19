Previous
Manannan’s cloak by sidpixel
19 / 365

Manannan’s cloak

Within seconds of taking this image the far shore was invisible, these sudden all-enveloping mists here are known as manannan’s cloak, see wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manann%C3%A1n_mac_Lir
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
