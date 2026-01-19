Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
19 / 365
Manannan’s cloak
Within seconds of taking this image the far shore was invisible, these sudden all-enveloping mists here are known as manannan’s cloak, see wikipedia.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manann%C3%A1n_mac_Lir
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
19
photos
4
followers
0
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
,
mists
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close