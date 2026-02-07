Previous
spectrum by sidpixel
spectrum

038/365 CD optical spectrum, a reliable rainbow whenever you want it…!
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
JackieR ace
Wowsers, the clarity of that rainbow. Brilliant
February 7th, 2026  
Chris S
So, can you explain the colours ?! Several diffraction orders in there methinks...
February 7th, 2026  
