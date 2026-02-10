Previous
abstract by sidpixel
41 / 365

abstract

041/365 honeycomb through loupe.
Sorry if I’m boring you with these abstracts but I’m enjoying playing with these experiments...
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact