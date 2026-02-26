Previous
votes for women by sidpixel
votes for women

057/365 The Isle of Man was the first place in the world where women could vote in a national election...

https://www.tynwald.org.im/history/Women-Suffrage

For your further interest, the two ladies depicted on the stamp
https://namanx.org/manx-family-links-emmeline-pankhurst-to-the-isle-of-man
Sid

Thom Mitchell ace
Great post!
I just posted a — regrettably — voting-related image.

I like and appreciate you you include links! :)
February 26th, 2026  
