Previous
57 / 365
votes for women
057/365 The Isle of Man was the first place in the world where women could vote in a national election...
https://www.tynwald.org.im/history/Women-Suffrage
For your further interest, the two ladies depicted on the stamp
https://namanx.org/manx-family-links-emmeline-pankhurst-to-the-isle-of-man
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
Thom Mitchell
ace
Great post!
I just posted a — regrettably — voting-related image.
I like and appreciate you you include links! :)
February 26th, 2026
