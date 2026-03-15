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L is for... by sidpixel
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L is for...

074/365 LOOK OUT…!!!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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