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Rubik’s glass by sidpixel
75 / 365

Rubik’s glass

075/365 when is a rubik’s cube not a rubik’s cube…?
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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