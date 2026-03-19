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daff delight by sidpixel
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daff delight

078/365 Spring has sprung!

@farmreporter against the light challenge submission, I am hoping to try a rim light too…
Thanks for the challenge, no need to apologise I do appreciate the difficulties you are coping with...
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
March 19th, 2026  
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