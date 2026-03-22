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flight

081/365 don’t it make you feel envious of such freedom…?
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Johnathon! flying must feel so amazing
March 22nd, 2026  
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