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84 / 365
socket to me
084/365 here is my attempt Annie to your Get-Pushed challenge "unusual angle or PoV"
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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ILCE-1M2
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25th March 2026 8:00pm
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get-pushed-712
Neil
ace
Love the Pov
March 25th, 2026
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