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socket to me by sidpixel
84 / 365

socket to me

084/365 here is my attempt Annie to your Get-Pushed challenge "unusual angle or PoV"
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Neil ace
Love the Pov
March 25th, 2026  
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