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86 / 365
cyclone
086/365 I’d been wanting to capture a cryptic image of this for some time and the surprise juxtaposition of a distant light enabled this totally unexpected result...
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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ILCE-1M2
Taken
27th March 2026 7:54pm
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