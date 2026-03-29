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88 / 365
triskelion-ion
088/365 more playing with a lens filter...
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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ILCE-1M2
Taken
29th March 2026 8:20pm
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