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open book by sidpixel
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open book

089/365 HCB “a way of life”…

creative (hopefully) use of white balance for Kali’s get-pushed challenge. Shot with shady white balance in camera and then full green tint added in processing...
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Sid ace
@kali66 my attempt to fulfil your get-pushed challenge brief...
March 30th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat!
March 30th, 2026  
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