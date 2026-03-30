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89 / 365
open book
089/365 HCB “a way of life”…
creative (hopefully) use of white balance for Kali’s get-pushed challenge. Shot with shady white balance in camera and then full green tint added in processing...
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
30th March 2026 7:01pm
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get-pushed-713
Sid
ace
@kali66
my attempt to fulfil your get-pushed challenge brief...
March 30th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat!
March 30th, 2026
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