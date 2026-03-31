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90 / 365
nearly...
090/365 but not quite! Think I must be out of practice…!
@kali66
white balance challenge attempt 2, SOOC absolutely no processing at all, incandescent white balance under LED white light…
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
90
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5
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365
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ILCE-1M2
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31st March 2026 7:17pm
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Sid
ace
@kali66
white balance challenge attempt 2, SOOC absolutely no processing at all, incandescent white balance under LED white light…
March 31st, 2026
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