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nearly... by sidpixel
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nearly...

090/365 but not quite! Think I must be out of practice…!

@kali66 white balance challenge attempt 2, SOOC absolutely no processing at all, incandescent white balance under LED white light…
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Sid ace
@kali66 white balance challenge attempt 2, SOOC absolutely no processing at all, incandescent white balance under LED white light…
March 31st, 2026  
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