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wet ’n’ dry by sidpixel
95 / 365

wet ’n’ dry

095/365 no, not a freak storm, the wave that got me…!
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
at least you didn't wash away
April 5th, 2026  
Tim L ace
Weather 1 Photographer niL Well done for trying.
April 5th, 2026  
Chris S
Great capture of the moment !
April 5th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Great shot, really captures it.
April 5th, 2026  
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