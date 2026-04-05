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Previous
95 / 365
wet ’n’ dry
095/365 no, not a freak storm, the wave that got me…!
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
95
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25
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5
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
5th April 2026 2:42pm
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
at least you didn't wash away
April 5th, 2026
Tim L
ace
Weather 1 Photographer niL Well done for trying.
April 5th, 2026
Chris S
Great capture of the moment !
April 5th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Great shot, really captures it.
April 5th, 2026
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