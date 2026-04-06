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Previous
96 / 365
Alec
096/365 …pulling the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway along the promenade
Kali get-pushed challenge "sepia toned photo of something vintage or historic?"
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Photo Details
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4
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3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
6th April 2026 2:20pm
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get-pushed-715
Sid
ace
@kali66
an attempt to meet your GP challenge task...
April 6th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
Very well done. It looks like an old photo you found in a shoe box in your grandpa’s attic.
April 6th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
I think you met Kali's challenge.
April 6th, 2026
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