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Odin’s revenge by sidpixel
100 / 365

Odin’s revenge

100/365 a 2/3 replica of a viking longboat at the House of Mannanan, Peel
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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