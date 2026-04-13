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Celtic Cross pen by sidpixel
103 / 365

Celtic Cross pen

103/365 prototype image for marketing my pens, any good…?
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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