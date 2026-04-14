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zooming along by sidpixel
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zooming along

104/365 a souvenir from this year’s trip to TdeF, my mate and I saw the finish in Paris, a lifetimes ambition for both of us…
@aecasey
my attempt to meet your GP-715 zoom technique challenge...
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Sid ace
@aecasey
my attempt to meet your GP-715 zoom technique challenge...
April 14th, 2026  
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