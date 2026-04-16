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106 / 365
3 legs of (wo)Mann
106/365 a typical 3 legged Manx personage, (it’s not easy co-ordinating that extra leg), a common sight on this island...
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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ILCE-7CM2
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16th April 2026 12:29pm
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