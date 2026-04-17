viewfinder

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107/365 magnifying glass playtime folks...
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Album
365
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ILCE-1M2
Taken
17th April 2026 8:04pm
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howozzie
ace
Ah, through the looking glass. Nice shot.
April 17th, 2026
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