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viewfinder

107/365 magnifying glass playtime folks...
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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howozzie ace
Ah, through the looking glass. Nice shot.
April 17th, 2026  
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