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cloudmaker by sidpixel
108 / 365

cloudmaker

108/365 ever wondered where all your clouds come from…? That’s right. they’re made right here, in little old Isle of Man!
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Photo Details

howozzie ace
Love the perspective and the reflections. Great shot.
April 18th, 2026  
Tim L ace
Can't you invent one that sucks them up instead of blowing them out ? Manchester would be less rainy !
April 18th, 2026  
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