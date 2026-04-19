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geared up by sidpixel
109 / 365

geared up

109/365 …and ready to fly, (with the right engine, instead of this ode codger!)...
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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KV ace
Cool POV… that is a lot of gears!
April 19th, 2026  
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