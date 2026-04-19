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109 / 365
geared up
109/365 …and ready to fly, (with the right engine, instead of this ode codger!)...
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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OPPO Find X9 Pro
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19th April 2026 2:24pm
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KV
ace
Cool POV… that is a lot of gears!
April 19th, 2026
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